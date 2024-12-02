Disability in ads: Time for authentic representation, not decoration

In a world where consumers reward authenticity,

Can your brand afford to ignore it?

Now, I get it…

Being inclusive isn’t easy.

And often, not very convenient.

(Most things that have real, meaningful impact aren’t.)

Being an Advertiser isn’t easy today either.

You never know who you may piss off.

And your job is to build brands & businesses, not an inclusive world anyway, right?

(Ek aadmi duniya ke liye kitna karega?)

No surprise then that:

• Less than 1% ads globally showcase disability

• And India ranks abysmally low – below the 75th position in inclusive portrayals in ads

The challenge is not just the under-representation.

It’s the misrepresentation.

Most narratives skew to:

• Pity parties (cue reality show, violins, tears)

• Inspiration porn (biopics, reeking of ableism)

• Just insensitive (disability played for comedy)

3 reasons why inclusive ads are good for the heart, mind… and wallet:

1. BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

1.3Bn+ people with disabilities in the world.

Add in ‘invisible disabilities’ (autism, adhd, dyslexia…)

And it’s 25% of the world’s population.

In the US alone, people with disabilities wield a spending power of $200Bn+.

With friends, families, associated networks, the ‘purple economy’ clocks $8 Trillion in annual disposable income.

If you’re not talking to this demographic

You are missing 1/4th of the world’s population!

2. CONSUMER RELEVANCE

People feel closer to brands that are more inclusive in their advertising.

60% Overall and 71% Gen Z say brands that don’t deliver on inclusion will become irrelevant.

Today’s consumers are watchdogs.

Quick to call out tokenism, woke-washing and roast your brand online.

They reserve their loyalty for companies that walk the talk.

A Kantar study shows a massive uptick on brand equity, short-term sales with more positive representation.

And you think casting inclusively could be risky?!

3. CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY

There are no Global Govts. But there are Global Brands.

Our choices, from what we wear to what we drive, reflect our values.

PC or Mac? Android or IOS? Carry an LV? Drive an EV?

It’s about being on the right side of history. Positive brand perception, customer loyalty and incremental business can be a direct result of inclusion and accessibility. It is an opportunity, privilege and responsibility. Brands can and must lead the charge, setting benchmarks for inclusivity.

Some brands that got it right

1. Apple

Their ‘I’m the greatest’ ad features a banger of a soundtrack, stunning visuals, and celebrates everyday folks going about their day, they just happen to be disabled.

2. Coordown

The Cannes-sweeping ‘Assume that I can’ ad by Italian charity to raise awareness about Down Syndrome flips assumptions, showcasing potential, not limits with style, and sass.

3. NESCAFÉ

Epic stammering comic TVC turns a speech challenge into a strength with humor.

4. Brooke Bond Red Label Tea

‘6-Pack Band 2.0’, Unilever’s band featuring 6 mentally disabled teens rocking Dil Toh Paagal Hai and more. The cool kid in the hat? My son, Risshan, who happens to be on the autism spectrum. (Cue proud papa tears.)

All these moved the dial on brand, business and social relevance. Besides being work I wished I had done!

How can you create more include ads, content & communication:

Ask yourself and your teams these questions when conceiving, briefing, creating, commissioning, executing, publishing, promoting any and all content & communication.

The 4-C framework to create/assess inclusive ads/content

1. Cast- Who's on screen?

• Are you reflecting the diversity of your audience?

• Is your casting brief inclusive? (Gender, ability, orientation, age, race, religion, etc.)

• Who approves the final cast? Inclusion starts in pre-production, not post.

Hollywood now has inclusion riders in contracts that can demand up to 50% diversity.

(Check out Frances McDormand’s Oscar acceptance speech.)

2. Crew- Who's behind the scenes?

• Who is leading the creative/ content?

• How diverse is the mix of the crew? Authenticity starts with representation at every level, from ideation to execution and promotion

• At execution stage what else can you do to make the scripts, sets more inclusive, accessible

-Noise levels, lighting, flexible time-constraints, braille, script/ screen readers, locations

Remember: Nothing about us, without us!

3. Core- What is the story?

• Are your messaging and language, positive, nuanced, non-ableist?

• Are you leaving out, alienating or misrepresenting any cohorts?

• How can the content be more accessible during deployment?

- Subtitles, closed captions [sorted for readability/ sync/ describing sound, tone, music, mood], sign-language versions, braille, dubs, font choices, Camel Case, image descriptions, alt-text, color combinations, effects, sound design, etc.

Accessibility is not just a ramp; it’s the whole building!

4. Commitment- How will you walk the talk?

• Does your brand support inclusion outside the ad world? How?

• From hiring to supporting non-profits, part of proceeds from sales towards a cause or more

Talking the talk is cheap… walking it is where you win hearts.

What next

Indian advertising has the power to shake and shape perceptions. But it’s not enough to sprinkle in a token diverse character or slap on a feel-good hashtag. Like logos turning to rainbow colours during Pride Month or those HR cakes on woman’s day. And then back to business as usual.

Real inclusion demands depth, effort and authenticity. So, next time you brief your team or approve a storyboard, ask yourself:

• Are you making the ad you WANT people to see?

• Or the one the world NEEDS to see?

Now go forth, make better ads.

And leave HR’s cake for someone else.

This article is penned by Ashiish Patil, Chief Storyteller, CEO & Co-founder, Isspeshal and Author of Branded Content Boss

