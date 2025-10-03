Draft rules for Online Gaming Act released as government seeks public feedback

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) released the draft rules for implementing the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, on Thursday and invited public comments until the end of October. The rules were issued for consultation two months after the Act received Presidential assent on August 22 and were notified in the Gazette of India.

The Act, passed during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, bans all online real-money games (RMG) in India, including poker, rummy, and fantasy sports. While IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier indicated that the law would take effect from October 1, the draft rules do not specify an enforcement date, effectively delaying the ban’s implementation. Many RMG operators have already wound up operations.

The draft rules outline a framework for promoting e-sports and “online social games,” while prescribing penalties for violations of the RMG ban. They also clarify that banks will not be held liable if they facilitate refunds of deposits made before the law came into effect.

According to MeitY, the draft rules provide a mechanism for identifying whether a game qualifies as RMG, create a system for registration of e-sports and social games, and mandate the creation of a National Online Social Games and E-sports Registry.

A grievance redressal mechanism has also been proposed.

E-sports will be overseen by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, while social games, those that do not involve monetary rewards, will not require registration, though a voluntary option will be available. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been given the scope to issue codes of practice to ensure safe and age-appropriate social gaming content.

The government also plans to set up the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) under the Act. The authority will act as a digital office, maintain the National Registry of e-sports and social games, and publish a list of banned RMGs. It will be chaired by an additional secretary in MeitY, with members drawn from ministries including Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs & Sports, and Financial Services, along with two law experts. An Appellate Authority will also be created to hear challenges against OGAI’s orders.

The draft rules, MeitY noted, will not be published along with stakeholder inputs to allow people to share feedback “freely without any hesitation.”

Speaking on the draft rules for the act, Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming, said, "By bringing esports firmly under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the government has recognised esports as a legitimate sport while creating a framework for structured growth. This should accelerate grassroots programs, open the door for state and district-level championships, and ensure players see a clear career pathway much like traditional sports. It also boosts investor and sponsor confidence, which is critical to scaling prize pools, infrastructure, and IP development.”

“At the same time, the composition, impartiality, and industry knowledge of the proposed Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) will be of utmost importance. We expect that the right stakeholders, those who have worked in this industry since its inception and deeply understand the ecosystem, will be included to guide it forward. Esports is one of the most aspirational industries for India’s youth, and this step ensures that companies like NODWIN Gaming can continue to build a sustainable, world-class ecosystem that competes globally while remaining rooted in India’s sporting fabric,” he added.

Animesh Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, S8UL, added, "This is a landmark moment for India’s gaming and esports industry. Official recognition and a clear distinction provide much-needed legitimacy and clarity to players, creators, organizations, investors, and other stakeholders. This distinction is important as it opens the door to greater societal and parental acceptance, encouraging new talent to pursue esports with the same dignity as cricket, football, or badminton. It also reassures brands and investors that they are entering a structured, regulated ecosystem. This clarity is set to attract more brands and partners, unlocking larger sponsorships, creator collaborations, and grassroots programs. Esports in India is no longer just a trend. It’s a legitimate career path, and S8UL is leading the way."

Adding to this, Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India, said, "The government’s focus on gaming and e-sports is an encouraging signal that India sees the sector’s cultural and economic potential. Many games today sit in a grey area between skill-based competition and social entertainment, which can make regulatory jurisdiction complex. In this context, the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) will play a key role in providing clarity, aligning ministries, and ensuring a transparent and predictable registration process, so developers can innovate with confidence. Beyond registration, building a robust ecosystem, including dedicated infrastructure, training academies, recognition of players as athletes, and supportive policies, will unlock significant opportunities across jobs, startups, content creation, broadcasting, and global tournaments. With the right balance of creativity, compliance, and economic vision, India can emerge as a global hub for competitive gaming and innovation."