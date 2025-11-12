Meta’s Edits app adds new captioning tools and effects

Meta has rolled out another set of updates for its video editing app, Edits, introducing new tools aimed at enhancing creativity and streamlining the editing process, according to media reports.
The latest update includes features such as still image animation, a Boomerang-style reverse play option, and over 400 new sound effects.
It has also rolled out a new captioning interface that allows users to view and edit entire transcript captions within a single screen.
As per reports, this update is expected to make caption editing faster and more efficient by allowing users to correct errors directly, without having to go through captions line by line. The new layout is also designed to make videos more accessible through improved caption accuracy.
In addition, the app has introduced a Lip Sync option, which lets users upload a still image of a face and animate it to match a voice recording. The feature is expected to open up new creative possibilities for short-form video creators.
The Boomerang-style reverse play option allows users to replay certain video elements or full clips in reverse, adding another stylistic tool for creators.