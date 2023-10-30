Elon Musk addresses misinformation & introduces new subscription plans on X

Elon Musk added a revenue-sharing program for X users a while back. In an attempt to curb misinformation, users now can't access the program and generate revenue if their post is altered and corrected by the Community Notes feature which adds context to images, and videos on the app as a form of fact-checking.

Musk announced the same on X saying that 'the idea is to maximize the incentive for accuracy over sensationalism.'

Making a slight change to creator monetization:



Any posts that are corrected by @CommunityNotes become ineligible for revenue share.



The idea is to maximize the incentive for accuracy over sensationalism. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2023

X which launched the revenue sharing program for users that subscribe to its $8 plan, has now launched a $16 per month Premium Plus plan which is an added plan that will give the biggest boost for their replies. The plan also provides the removal of ads from the 'For You' and 'Following' feeds.

The Premium Plus adds more features to X’s Premium plan which provides a blue checkmark, longer posts, the ability to edit tweets, encrypted direct messages, longer video uploads, and more.

The second tier is called 'Basic' and costs $3 per month. The tier doesn’t come with a blue checkmark but includes basic features like the ability to edit posts and post longer text and videos. It also offers a 'small reply boost.'

introducing Premium+



– no ads in For You or Following

– largest boost for your replies (vs other Premium tiers or unverified users)

– access to our full suite of creator tools



now available on Web ✌️



subscribe here → https://t.co/Ywvyijo9CQ — Premium (@premium) October 27, 2023

X launched a two-tier subscription plan to repel bots on the platform a few months back.