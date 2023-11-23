Advertisment
#News

Elon Musk announces the launch of AI chatbot Grok

X is unveiling its AI chatbot ‘Grok’ for its Premium+ subscribers. According to its website, the chatbot will be 'wittier' and have more personality than its rivals.

author-image
Social Samosa
Nov 23, 2023 12:14 IST
New Update
Grok

X owner Elon Musk has announced that the social media platform is launching a new AI chatbot called ‘Grok’, next week.

 

App researcher Nima Owji has shared screenshots of how the chatbot would appear on the web app interface with the URL twitter.com/i/grok. The screenshots revealed that users without a Premium+ subscription would be asked to upgrade their subscriptions to access the AI chatbot. A text entry box ‘Ask Grok’ was also visible in the screenshot. 

 

 

Grok is Musk’s answer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard, Anthropic’s Claude and other AI rivals in the market. According to its website, Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak. X also promises that Grok will have personality and answer questions, that other AI chatbots shy away from. Musk has also said that X's AI chatbot will be able to answer with up-to-date information on certain topics.

#Musk #ChatGPT #X #AI chatbot