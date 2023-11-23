Elon Musk announces the launch of AI chatbot Grok

X owner Elon Musk has announced that the social media platform is launching a new AI chatbot called ‘Grok’, next week.

Grok should be available to all X Premium+ subscribers next week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2023

App researcher Nima Owji has shared screenshots of how the chatbot would appear on the web app interface with the URL twitter.com/i/grok. The screenshots revealed that users without a Premium+ subscription would be asked to upgrade their subscriptions to access the AI chatbot. A text entry box ‘Ask Grok’ was also visible in the screenshot.

Another image that shows how the Premium+ subscribers will be able to chat with @Grok! https://t.co/iye0SXwPe0 pic.twitter.com/Bcm2ohDrsS — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) November 20, 2023

Grok is Musk’s answer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard, Anthropic’s Claude and other AI rivals in the market. According to its website, Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak. X also promises that Grok will have personality and answer questions, that other AI chatbots shy away from. Musk has also said that X's AI chatbot will be able to answer with up-to-date information on certain topics.