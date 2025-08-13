Elon Musk threatens legal action over Apple's AI app ranking

Elon Musk has alleged that Apple is manipulating AI app rankings in the relevant app store charts. According to his post on X, the company is deliberately ranking OpenAI at the top in the app store.

Musk shared in a post on X, “Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation.”

He also warns of taking legal action against the ranking charts manipulation. He wrote, “xAI will take immediate legal action.”

According to media reports, since the release of xAI’s latest Grok 4 model, as well as its AI companions and its ‘Imagine’ text-to-video generator, downloads of the Grok app have been increasing, but Elon says that Apple is deliberately restricting promotion of the app, despite its clear popularity.

In response to Musk’s post about OpenAI being ranked at the top in the app store, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, in a post on X, wrote, “This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn't like.”