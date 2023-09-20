Elon Musk suggests that X could go behind a paywall for all

Elon Musk in an interview with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested that all X users might have to pay for a subscription fee to access the platform.

X has undergone a serious rebranding since the Musk takeover. And adding to this pile of events, in the future, the social media platform could require a complete subscription plan to access. Elon Musk has long propagated a bot-free user experience and free speech on the platform. According to him, this could be achieved by introducing subscription plans.

He has already added subscriptions for verification badges on the app. Additionally, X Premium is the paid version of the platform, where paid subscribers can access a variety of added features such as increased visibility and longer posts. However, currently, X can still be accessed for free by its users.

"A bot costs a fraction of a penny [to make]," Musk said. "But if somebody even has to pay a few dollars or something, some minor amount, the effective cost to bots is very high", Musk was quoted saying. Musk has said that he wants a low tier pricing but that would automatically be too much of an incentive for a bot to continue on the app and users would be able to enjoy the app bot-free.

"This is a longer discussion, but in my view, this is actually the only defence against vast armies of bots," he added.

X has recently made many changes and plans to include journalists to work on the app, adding Community Notes to videos on the app, and many other features.