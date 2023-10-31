Elon Musk unveils X’s plan for the upcoming year

In X’s recently held all-hands meeting, Elon Musk revealed to the team the plans for the upcoming year the company has in the pipeline. Among the things announced, X is aiming to roll out full payment and financial services by the end of 2024. Along with that, creator payouts are reported to increase significantly by next year. The company is also thinking of launching a dating feature, in keeping with the everything app that Musk had envisioned. X is also looking to integrate its video player into TVs.

Apart from these, Musk revealed that X is seeing more than 500 million posts and over 100 billion impressions per day. He thinks X can build a viable LinkedIn competitor with XHiring. Musk also said that X is rapidly achieving feature parity with YouTube in its video player, and could exceed it.

Soon after the meeting, CEO Linda Yaccarino published a blog writing about the progress of the company so far. She mentioned details about the progress and the things that have transpired since the takeover by the new management and change of ownership. She revealed that X receives over 7.8B active minutes per day. She also mentioned that X sees sign-ups average around 1.5 million per day.

Furthermore, she wrote about how X’s Keyword Ads and Amplify Video are helping advertisers connect with their audiences.