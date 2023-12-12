Elon Musk unveils X's plans to introduce video to Spaces

Elon Musk has revealed that X, previously known as Twitter, is set to introduce video functionality to Spaces, the social network's live audio conversation feature. Musk outlined the plan to launch this feature by the year's end, with a fallback timeline of 'certainly by early next year.'

Musk explained that the addition of video to Spaces will be a straightforward feature, allowing users to toggle video on or off at their discretion. In multi-speaker Spaces sessions, the video feed will automatically switch to the current speaker, akin to how platforms like Google Meet manage video conferencing.

Emphasising the importance of visual cues, Musk highlighted that observing people's body language while speaking provides additional information.

Musk made this announcement during a recent Spaces session hosted by Mario Nawfal, which featured controversial figures such as Andrew Tate, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Alex Jones. Musk's appearance followed X's decision to reinstate Alex Jones' account on the platform after a user poll, despite Jones' notoriety for propagating conspiracies related to the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.