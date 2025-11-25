Facebook launches nickname feature for users in groups

Facebook has introduced a nickname option that allows users to post and comment in groups without displaying their main profile name, according to an update from the platform. The feature is available only in groups where administrators allow it or where the platform has enabled it automatically.
Under the update, users can set or customise a nickname and use it to post, comment or react within a group. While the nickname and its profile picture appear to other members, the platform says group administrators, moderators and its internal systems can still see the user’s main profile name and photo.
The update could also make Facebook Groups operate more like other online forums, such as Reddit or Discord, where users post under usernames. The change represents a shift from the platform’s long-standing real-name policy, which has historically required people to use the name they go by in everyday life.
The platform may also assign or suggest a nickname and profile picture for users who have not created one. Nicknames must follow the Community Standards, and two members cannot use the same nickname in a group.
The company notes that members can switch between their nickname, their main profile identity or anonymous participation, depending on the group’s settings. However, if a user posts or comments on a thread using a nickname, they cannot change their identity on that specific post.
Posts created with a nickname may require administrator approval, depending on group rules. The platform also says some formats are restricted to prevent users from unintentionally revealing their identity. Nicknames can be changed once every two days, and any update will apply to past posts and comments within that group.
According to the platform, other members of a private group, or the public in the case of public groups, can view a nickname’s posting and commenting history from the previous seven days. Users may also report nicknames that violate platform standards or block interactions from another nickname.