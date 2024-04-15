Forbes International accused of placing ads on dubious subdomain

A recent report from Adalytics, an ad quality company, claims that Forbes misled advertisers by suggesting they were purchasing media on Forbes.com when, in reality, they were buying media on a hidden, low-quality 'made for advertising' (MFA) subdomain, www3.forbes.com.
Forbes ceased operations of the website altogether after receiving inquiries for the same.
According to Adalytics, the dubious website has been displaying advertisements since at least May 2017. It repurposed Forbes articles into longer formats, such as listicles and slideshows, and exposed readers to an unusually high number of advertisements. While Forbes's main website typically features 3 to 10 advertisements per article, users of www3.forbes.com may encounter over 200 advertisements per page view.