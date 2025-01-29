Fuji TV sex scandal triggers ad exodus

The chairman and president of Fuji TV, one of Japan’s largest television networks, have resigned following allegations of sexual misconduct against a famous TV host and criticism of the network’s handling of the scandal. The controversy has led to dozens of companies withdrawing advertisements and has sparked a broader reckoning within Japan’s entertainment industry.

Chairman Shuji Kano and President Koichi Minato announced their resignations during a press conference on Monday, bowing in apology to viewers, stakeholders, and the public. The decision came after an emergency board meeting and mounting pressure over the network’s response to the allegations against Masahiro Nakai, a well-known TV personality and former member of the popular boy band SMAP.

Fuji TV's president Koichi Minato (left) and chairman Shuji Kano (right) bowed during the press conference

Nakai has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a dinner party in 2023, allegedly organised by the network's staff. Last week, Nakai announced his retirement from show business, though he has denied using violence against the woman. He claims the matter was resolved through a settlement, reportedly involving a payment of more than $500,000 (£400,000) to the unnamed woman.

Masahiro Nakai

However, the settlement failed to quell public outrage, particularly after reports surfaced that the network had been aware of the allegations shortly after the incident but chose not to disclose them. Minato, the outgoing president, admitted the network prioritised the woman’s “physical and mental recovery” and the protection of her privacy over public accountability.

“I feel deeply the weight of my responsibility for undermining trust in the media,” Minato said during the press conference. “Looking back, I realise there were shortcomings in our response.”

The scandal has had significant financial repercussions for the network, with major advertisers, including car manufacturers Nissan and Toyota, pulling their campaigns from the network. In an open letter, Rising Sun Management, the majority shareholder of Fuji TV’s parent company, criticised the network’s handling of the incident, stating it “exposes serious flaws in your corporate governance.”

In response, the network has established an independent committee to investigate the scandal and its aftermath.

The fallout has extended beyond Fuji TV, prompting other major networks to launch investigations into industry practices. Reports suggest that dinner parties involving celebrities and TV staff, similar to the one at the centre of the Nakai scandal, are common in the industry.

Earlier this month,the network suspended a weekly show hosted by Nakai, while other networks have dropped him from their programming. The Japanese government has also weighed in, urging the network to take steps to regain the trust of viewers and sponsors.

The scandal has highlighted broader issues of accountability and transparency in Japan’s media and entertainment sectors, with calls for systemic reforms to address power imbalances and protect individuals from exploitation.