Gmail rolls out emoji reactions

According to Google’s support page, the platform is adding the ability to react to an email with an emoji. Currently, the new feature is being rolled out for Android users, IOS and web users will get access to the feature in the coming months.

To add an emoji reaction users can follow these steps:

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Gmail app . Open a message you want to reply to. Below the message, tap Add emoji reaction . From the picker, select an emoji you want to use. To display more emoji, select More .

. The emoji you select appears at the bottom of the email.

Further tips on using the new feature:

When a user gets the new access, they can see who reacted to their emails by touching and holding the emoji reaction. Users can undo the emoji depending on the user’s cancellation period for emails which is about 5-30 seconds. Emoji reactions will show up as email if the user has an older version, uses a work/school account, or uses a third-party email.

Additionally, users won't be able to use the new feature if: