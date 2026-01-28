Goa considers social media ban for minors after Australia

India’s coastal state of Goa is considering restrictions on children’s access to social media, similar to a ban introduced in Australia, amid growing concerns about the impact of online platforms on mental health, Reuters reported.

Goa’s Information Technology Minister, Rohan Khaunte, said state authorities are studying Australia’s law to understand how minors’ access to social media platforms could be regulated.

Khaunte said that if feasible, the state could consider a ban on social media use for children under 16, adding that further details would be announced later.

India is one of the world’s largest markets for social media companies, including Meta, Google’s YouTube and X, with a large number of users believed to be under 18. The country currently has no national restrictions on children’s social media use, and there are no signs that the federal government plans to introduce such curbs.

Andhra Pradesh has also said it is examining similar measures. The state has set up a panel of senior ministers to study global regulations and make recommendations within a month.

Meta said it supports laws that require parental oversight but cautioned against broad bans. A company spokesperson cited in the media report noted that governments considering bans should ensure teens are not pushed toward less safe or unregulated platforms.

The spokesperson added that the company would comply with social media bans, but said targeting a limited number of platforms may not fully address online safety concerns.

Australia last year became the first country to ban social media use for children under 16, deactivating about 4.7 million teen accounts in the first month. France, Indonesia and Malaysia are among the countries monitoring Australia’s rollout as they consider similar legislation