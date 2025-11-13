Google introduces AI-based ads and analytics advisors for advertisers

Google has introduced two new AI-driven tools - Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor - to help advertisers and marketers improve campaign performance and gain deeper insights into their data. Powered by the latest Gemini models, both tools will be available in all English-language Google Ads and Google Analytics accounts by early December.

Ads Advisor functions as an AI assistant within Google Ads, designed to help users manage and optimise campaigns. It can generate recommendations to improve performance, suggest keywords, and create ad assets tailored to specific goals or seasonal trends. The tool can also apply approved recommendations directly within the user’s account, making it easier to translate insights into action.

The system learns from user interactions and adapts over time to offer more personalised support. It can help identify issues affecting performance, diagnose the reasons behind campaign fluctuations, and suggest appropriate fixes. Ads Advisor also assists in resolving ad disapprovals and policy-related issues by detecting root causes and recommending compliant solutions.

Analytics Advisor is an AI-powered conversational assistant built into Google Analytics. It helps marketers quickly analyse data, uncover performance trends, and identify the reasons behind spikes or drops in traffic and conversions. Users can ask natural language questions such as “Why did my active users increase last week?” to get detailed, data-backed explanations.

Beyond analysis, the tool offers actionable recommendations, suggesting strategies to convert or re-engage high-value users. By combining AI-generated insights with campaign data, marketers can connect analytics findings directly to their advertising strategies.

Both tools aim to simplify decision-making, enhance campaign efficiency, and save time for advertisers managing multiple campaigns across platforms. Their introduction highlights Google’s continued push toward integrating AI for smarter marketing and performance optimisation ahead of the 2025 holiday season.