Google adds AI-generated store reviews to Chrome for U.S. shoppers

Google has introduced a new feature to its Chrome web browser that uses artificial intelligence to generate summaries of online store reviews. According to media reports, aimed at helping U.S. shoppers make more informed decisions, the tool provides insights into a store's reputation for product quality, pricing, shopping experience, customer service, and return policies.

The AI-generated reviews can be accessed by clicking an icon next to the web address in Chrome. The summaries are currently available in English and are based on reviews from various partners, including Bazaarvoice, Bizrate Insights, Reputation.com, Reseller Ratings, ScamAdviser, Trustpilot, TurnTo, Yotpo, Verified Reviews, and others.

For now, the feature is available only on desktop versions of Chrome. Google has not confirmed if or when it will be rolled out to mobile devices.

According to Google, the update is part of its efforts to offer a safer and more efficient online shopping experience. It also positions the company to better compete with Amazon, which already uses AI to summarize product reviews, offer recommendations, and assist with sizing and comparisons.

According to media reports, the launch comes as Google faces growing competition in the browser market from newer, AI-focused browsers such as Perplexity's Comet, Opera Neon, and others. In response, Google has been integrating more AI capabilities into Chrome, including support for its Gemini AI assistant and plans for an AI agent that can perform tasks within the browser on behalf of the user.

This update is also part of Google's broader push to evolve into a comprehensive shopping platform. The company has recently introduced AI-driven tools for personalized recommendations, virtual try-ons, price tracking and agent-assisted checkout.