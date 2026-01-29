Google rolls out AI-based image editing in Photos for users in India

Google has introduced its image editing feature in Google Photos for users in India, allowing them to make edits by describing changes using voice or text commands.

The users can access the feature by opening a photo and tapping ‘Help me edit.’ The tool uses Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence technology to apply the requested changes.

The feature supports multiple Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali and Gujarati. It is available on Android devices with at least 4GB of RAM and running Android 8.0 or higher.

Users can ask Photos to perform edits such as removing sunglasses, opening a person’s eyes or making them smile. The feature uses images from a user’s private face groups to generate what Google described as personalised edits.

Google also said its Photos editor now includes a feature called Nano Banana, which allows users to request broader visual transformations by describing a new style for an image.

To address transparency around AI-generated content, it is adding support for C2PA Content Credentials in Google Photos. The credentials attach a digital label to edited images that shows their origin and edit history.

The update is aimed at making photo editing faster and more accessible for users.