Google's lower priced AI Plus plan expands to more markets

Google has expanded its lower-priced Google AI Plus subscription plan to all markets where its AI plans are offered, including the United States.

The expansion adds the plan to 35 new countries and territories. Google began rolling out the service in several markets last year, starting with Indonesia in September.

Google AI Plus provides access to several AI tools, including Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro through the Gemini app, AI filmmaking tools in Flow, and research and writing features in NotebookLM. The plan also includes 200GB of cloud storage and allows subscribers to share benefits with up to five family members.

The existing Google One Premium 2TB subscribers will automatically receive access to the Google AI Plus benefits over the next few days.

The plan was initially aimed at emerging markets as a lower-cost option between free access to Google’s AI tools and its higher-priced Google AI Pro plan, which typically costs about $20 per month. Pricing varies by region.

In India, the plan is priced at Rs 399 per month, or about $4.44.

When the plan was first introduced, it was intended to make access to Gemini, Veo and other AI tools more affordable in emerging markets and to compete with similar lower-priced AI subscriptions offered by rivals.

New subscribers will be eligible for a limited-time promotion offering 50% off the first two months of the subscription.