Google ends its cookie phase-out plans

After years of planning and delays, Google has officially announced that it will no longer proceed with its plan to phase out third-party cookies in Chrome.

While the Privacy Sandbox project will continue to exist, it will no longer be a requirement or a replacement for cookies. Instead, it will function as an optional tool, making it less relevant for advertisers who rely on user data to improve campaign targeting and performance.

“We’ve made the decision to maintain our current approach to offering users third-party cookie choice in Chrome, and will not be rolling out a new standalone prompt for third-party cookies. Users can continue to choose the best option for themselves in Chrome’s Privacy and Security Settings,” said Google in a statement.

This move is likely to be welcomed by advertisers who had been preparing for changes in data tracking and campaign optimisation. However, this may be seen as a setback when it comes to privacy.

In 2020, Google first announced it would eliminate third-party cookies in Chrome by 2022. The original plan aimed to align with global privacy expectations and included a new solution called FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts), designed to allow some level of tracking without directly identifying individuals.

However, FLoC faced criticism and was eventually shelved in favour of the Privacy Sandbox. The Sandbox categorised users based on general interests instead of tracking individuals. A rollout began in 2023, with plans for it to replace third-party cookies by 2024.

But as regulatory scrutiny and industry feedback continued, Google delayed the transition multiple times. By mid-2024, the company announced that instead of removing cookies entirely, it would provide users with clearer options to manage their data sharing.

With the latest decision, advertisers and ad tech platforms can continue using third-party cookies in Chrome without interruption. This officially closes the chapter on the company’s five-year effort to change how web tracking works.

The company says it will continue working with industry partners on privacy-focused solutions. Technologies like IP Protection (set to launch in Q3 2025), Incognito mode cookie blocking, and AI-based security tools will still be part of Chrome’s privacy suite.

"In light of this update, we understand that the Privacy Sandbox APIs may have a different role to play in supporting the ecosystem. We’ll engage with the industry to gather feedback and share an updated roadmap for these technologies, including our future areas of investment, in the coming months. We’re grateful for the continued partnership from companies across the world in advancing privacy-preserving solutions that can support a healthy, thriving web ecosystem,” said Anthony Chavez, VP of Privacy Sandbox at Google.