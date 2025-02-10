Google expands Campaign Manager 360 with Netflix, Adobe, and AI integrations

Google has introduced new integrations for its Campaign Manager 360 platform, enhancing ad creation, tracking, and placement options for advertisers and agencies.

The updates include partnerships with Adobe and Typeface to improve ad creative capabilities. Adobe’s integration allows seamless transfer of creative assets from Adobe to Campaign Manager 360, enabling teams to scale content using AI-powered tools. Typeface, an AI platform, will help advertisers generate custom content for their campaigns.

Google is also collaborating with The Trade Desk to enhance ad performance tracking and partnering with Netflix to expand ad placement options. A new integration will allow advertisers to serve and track video ads on Netflix directly within Campaign Manager 360.

Additionally, Google is introducing Cross-Media Reach insights, providing a comprehensive view of campaign reach across different media, including linear TV.

These updates cater to high-end advertisers but are available to all users of Campaign Manager 360, making it easier to optimise Google Ads campaigns with advanced tools and insights.