Google expands Opal AI app builder to 15 more countries

Google has expanded access to Opal, its experimental AI-powered app builder, to 15 additional countries, including India, Japan, Brazil, and Canada. The tool, first launched two months ago under Google Labs in the U.S., enables users to create AI-driven mini-apps using only natural language, without requiring any coding skills.

The rollout will extend to Canada, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brazil, Singapore, Colombia, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama, Honduras, Argentina, and Pakistan, the company said in a blog post.

Initially, the company expected users to create simple or playful tools. However, early adopters developed more advanced and practical applications, prompting the company to make the app builder available to a wider audience.

To support the user base, it has also introduced several upgrades to the app builder. Among these features is an advanced debugging tool that allows users to run workflows step by step in a visual editor, view errors in real-time, and pinpoint issues at the exact stage where they occur, all without writing code.

The company has also improved the software’s core performance, cutting down the time it takes to create new projects and enabling parallel runs for complex workflows, allowing multiple steps to execute simultaneously.

According to the company, these updates are designed to make the software more transparent, reliable, and efficient as people use it for a range of purposes, from automating business tasks to creating marketing tools or personal projects.