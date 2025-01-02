Google focused on scaling Gemini AI model in 2025, says CEO

In a recent strategy meeting, Google CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly, told employees that 2025 will be a 'critical' year for the company. Speaking to staff on December 18, Pichai highlighted the urgency of the moment, urging the company to accelerate its pace. “The stakes are high,” he said, stressing the importance of moving faster.

The remarks come as tech companies, including Google, continue to make significant investments in artificial intelligence (AI). Despite the progress, Pichai acknowledged that Google still has work to do to catch up in the AI race. He noted that while the Gemini app, powered by Google’s AI model, is showing strong momentum, the company needs to close the gap in AI development.

Looking ahead, Pichai emphasised that scaling Gemini on the consumer side would be the company’s primary focus for 2025. He described the year as an opportunity to establish a leadership position in AI.