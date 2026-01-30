Google Gemini rolls out JEE Main mock test for Indian students

Google announced a set of new AI tools aimed at students and teachers in India, expanding the use of its Gemini AI across learning, testing and classroom activities.

For students, it has introduced full-length practice tests for the JEE Main examination on Gemini, with plans to extend them to AI Mode in Search. The tests use content developed with education firms including PhysicsWallah and Careers360.

After completing a test, students receive feedback on their performance and can ask the AI to explain correct answers and identify areas that need more study.

Google also said students using AI Mode in Search can create study guides and quizzes through a feature called Canvas. The tool allows users to combine information from the web and uploaded class notes, refine content through follow-up prompts, and receive feedback after completing quizzes.

For teachers, Google announced new AI features within Google Classroom through Gemini. Educators can draft assignments, summarise student progress and provide audio or video feedback using class-specific context. It has also expanded access to AI features in Google Workspace for Education, including email summarisation in Gmail and image generation in Slides.

A new Workspace Studio will allow educators to create no-code AI agents for managing workflows.

Users can now check whether images or videos were created or edited using Google’s AI tools through SynthID, a digital watermarking system, by uploading media to the Gemini app. It plans to expand this detection capability to audio files and content generated by non-Google models in the future.