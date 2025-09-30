Google introduces brighter gradient logo to reflect AI era

Google has rolled out a refreshed version of its ‘G’ logo, marking its first major redesign in a decade. The updated logo features a brighter, four-color gradient design, which the company says reflects its “evolution in the AI era”.

The gradient ‘G’ was first introduced earlier this year for Google Search and has now been adopted company-wide as the primary icon. In a blog post, Google said, “The new ‘Google G’ now represents all of the Google - both our brand and the company - and visually reflects our evolution in the AI era.”

While retaining the four colours that have long been associated with the company, the brighter hues and gradient finish are meant to symbolise the surge of AI-driven innovation across its products and services. The design has already been visible in the Gemini Spark since June and will gradually appear across more platforms and tools in the coming months.

Some areas have already adopted the new logo, such as the Google Help support site, which now displays the updated logo as its favicon.

The update coincides with the company's 27th anniversary, celebrated on September 27 with a doodle featuring the company’s original 1998 logo.