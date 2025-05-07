Google launches AI max for search to improve ad targeting

Google has launched AI Max for Search campaigns, an enhancement to help advertisers adapt to the evolving landscape of AI-driven web search. As generative AI reshapes how users search online, advertisers face the challenge of ensuring their ads remain relevant. The new AI Max feature expands keyword matches automatically to include related terms, improving ad targeting without requiring manual adjustments.

The tool aims to optimise ad reach by matching ads with queries that marketers might not have previously considered. Google claims that advertisers using AI Max see up to a 14% increase in conversions at similar CPA/ROAS, with an even higher uplift for campaigns relying mainly on exact or phrase match keywords.

AI Max also helps advertisers align their campaigns with evolving search trends. For example, an apparel brand promoting a summer line might miss out on potential customers searching for related terms like 'colorful midi dresses for spring.' AI Max ensures that the ad stays relevant by dynamically adjusting to user queries, even those not explicitly targeted by the advertiser’s original keywords.

Additionally, the platform includes tools for asset optimisation, automatically generating text assets like headlines and descriptions based on landing pages, keywords, and ad content. Google also introduces new geographic and brand controls, giving marketers more control over where and with which brands their ads appear. Reporting improvements, including detailed insights into customer journeys and asset performance, are also part of the update.

While AI Max offers more automation, it also represents a shift towards more machine-driven campaigns. As AI continues to evolve, tools like AI Max will likely become more integral to digital advertising.