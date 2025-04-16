Google launches Veo 2 for advanced AI video creation

Google has announced the wider rollout of its AI-powered video generation model, Veo 2, which allows users to create short video clips from text prompts.

The new tool is now available to Gemini Advanced subscribers globally, enabling the generation of eight-second video clips in 720p resolution, downloadable as MP4 files in a 16:9 landscape format.

According to Google, Veo 2 features improved understanding of real-world physics and human motion, resulting in more realistic outputs. The tool is designed to translate text-based inputs into short dynamic videos, offering users a new way to create visual content.

Veo 2 will also be accessible through Google Labs’ generative AI platform, Whisk. Whisk allows users to create and animate images from both text and image prompts, adding video animation as a new feature.

Google stated that the updates form part of its ongoing efforts to advance AI-generated visual content, with video creation seen as a key frontier in the development of generative models. While the video outputs remain brief, the features aim to support a range of creative use cases, including digital marketing.

The rollout to Gemini Advanced users on both web and mobile platforms begins this week and will continue over the coming weeks.