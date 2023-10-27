Google Maps is rolling out new AI features

Google is introducing enhancements for its Maps service, featuring several AI-driven features aimed at simplifying user searches, exploration of their surroundings, and navigation to their destinations. The company is streamlining the process of locating specific things nearby, updating the navigation interface, offering EV drivers more information about charging stations, and expanding previously announced features to additional cities.

Google is enhancing the Search function within Maps to facilitate finding specific items in the user's vicinity. When users search for something like "animal latte art," they will now receive photo results related to their query. These results are generated by analyzing photos shared by users on Google Maps using advanced AI and image recognition models. This search feature is being introduced in France, Germany, Japan, the U.K., and the U.S. initially, with plans to expand to more countries in the future.

In situations where individuals have some free time and are uncertain about what to do, they will soon come across more organized search results for nearby activities. This update, crafted to assist users in discovering activities and dining options, will be rolled out globally on both Android and iOS in the upcoming weeks.

Furthermore, Google is enhancing the Maps navigation interface to provide users with a more accurate reflection of their surroundings. This includes rendering more lifelike buildings to assist with orientation, especially when users are driving in urban areas. Additionally, the map will feature improved lane details when users are on a highway, which can be particularly useful in situations where they need to change lanes quickly to catch an exit. These updates will be progressively introduced over the next few months in 12 countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, and Germany.

For electric vehicle (EV) drivers using Android and iOS, Google is adding extra details about charging stations that appear on the map. Users will be able to see if a charger is compatible with their vehicle and whether it offers fast, medium, or slow charging. They can also check when a charger was last used to ensure it is operational and avoid driving to a broken charger.