Google introduces new process to boost Ad privacy

Google is rolling out a new process called 'confidential matching' for Google Ads to address privacy concerns while optimising ad targeting. This process aims to combine Google’s insights with businesses' first-party data to reach the right audiences effectively.

Confidential matching utilises Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) to merge data inputs securely. The process encrypts both data sets, ensuring that no personal data is exposed while still allowing for targeted advertising. This approach is similar to data clean rooms in that it keeps data encrypted throughout the process.

"TEEs are already a proven technology, used across different industries to protect data like passwords and credit card numbers. For example, Confidential Space, part of Google Cloud's confidential computing portfolio is used by MonetaGo for secure financial fraud detection. In other applications, it enables privacy preserving data sharing between businesses because of its unique security properties. We're using this same Confidential Space technology, which has already received rigorous security reviews from third-party auditors, as the technical foundation in Ads for confidential matching." Kamal Janardhan,Senior Director of Product Management, Measurement said

The company initially planned to phase out cookie tracking in Chrome by 2022 but faced industry and regulatory hurdles that delayed the implementation. In July, Google announced the suspension of its cookie roll-out plan, opting instead for alternative solutions better suited to industry needs.

Confidential matching will become the default method for Customer Match data connections, including Google Ads Data Manager.Advertisers will benefit from an automated process with no additional actions required.

For those with stringent data policies, it offers the capability to encrypt data before it leaves their servers.

Confidential matching represents a step forward in data privacy and aims to enhance audience targeting capabilities within the company's advertising tools. While the technical aspects may be complex for most marketers, the system addresses major privacy concerns associated with current data usage practices.

“Confidential matching gives us peace of mind that we're meeting our customer’s privacy expectations while growing our business and navigating a changing digital landscape." said Markus Käppeli, Head of search engine marketing and web analytics, Möbel Pfister AG

In their official blog Google highlighted “Confidential matching is now the default for any data connections made for Customer Match including Google Ads Data Manager — with no action required from you. For advertisers with very strict data policies, it also means the ability to encrypt the data yourself before it ever leaves your servers.”