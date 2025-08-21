Google Photos introduces new AI-powered editing features

Google Photos has introduced new editing features that allow users to make changes to images by simply describing them through text or voice.

The update adds a conversational editing tool to the app’s redesigned photo editor. According to the company, users can request edits in conversational language, such as ‘remove the cars in the background’ or ‘restore this old photo’. Multiple edits can be combined in a single request, for example: ‘remove the reflections and fix the washed-out colours’.

The editing process removes the need to manually select tools or adjust sliders, with AI handling the process based on user input.

Alongside these changes, Google Photos is adding support for C2PA Content Credentials, which provide transparency about how images were captured or edited. Pixel 10 will be the first device to include this metadata directly within the native camera app. The information will also appear within Google Photos, showing details about whether AI tools were used in creating or editing an image.

These credentials build on existing measures such as IPTC metadata for AI-edited images and SynthID for edits made with the Reimagine tool. The feature will first be available on Pixel 10 devices in the U.S. before expanding to other Android and iOS devices in the coming weeks.

The new features are powered by Google’s Gemini models, which are also used for search and other creative tasks within Photos.