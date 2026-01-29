Google launches podcast to focus on Google Ads insights

Google has launched a new podcast focused on its advertising platform, aimed at answering common questions from advertisers and marketers.

The series, titled 'Ads Decoded', is designed to connect advertisers with the teams that build and manage Google Ads. The podcast is expected to be hosted by Ads Product Liaison Ginny Marvin, who has worked in paid search and digital advertising for much of her career.

According to Google, advertisers often have questions about how Google Ads works, particularly as the platform evolves with AI. The podcast will feature conversations between marketers and Google Ads product teams, with a focus on explaining how the platform functions and how changes may affect campaigns.

Marvin said the podcast will address practical concerns raised by advertisers. “Is the keyword dead? Do I really need to restructure my campaigns for AI? What does and does not affect learning periods? You’ve got questions about Google Ads. I’m getting you real answers,” she said.

She added that the goal is to act as a link between users and product developers. “I’ve spent my career in paid search and digital advertising. And now I get to be the bridge between you, the people using the tools every day, and the product teams behind them,” Marvin said. “This is the Ads Decoded podcast. Your direct line to the people designing and building Google Ads. Candid conversations, real insights, zero fluff.”

The podcast is said to go beyond product announcements to discuss how the platform works in practice, including changes to campaign structure, AI-driven features and learning periods.

Marvin is a former editor-in-chief of Search Engine Land and Marketing Land and is known for covering trends in digital advertising.