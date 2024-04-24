Google postpones third-party cookie phase-out once again

Google, once again, is extending the deadline for discontinuing third-party cookies in its Chrome browser. The announcement came on Tuesday, just ahead of Google's quarterly reports.

This marks the third postponement by the tech giant since the initial deadline was set in January 2020. Despite previous assurances to implement changes 'within two years,' Google had yet to fulfil this promise.

The statement made by the tech company read, "We recognise that there are ongoing challenges related to reconciling divergent feedback from the industry, regulators and developers, and will continue to engage closely with the entire ecosystem. It's also critical that the CMA has sufficient time to review all evidence including results from industry tests, which the CMA has asked market participants to provide by the end of June. Given both of these significant considerations, we will not complete third-party cookie deprecation during the second half of Q4."

The statement further noted that Google anticipates commencing third-party cookie deprecation early next year.

"We remain committed to engaging closely with the CMA and ICO and we hope to conclude that process this year. Assuming we can reach an agreement, we envision proceeding with third-party cookie deprecation starting early next year," the company stated.