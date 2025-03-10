Google scrubs 'Diversity' and 'Equity' mentions from AI webpage

Google has updated the webpage for its Responsible AI and Human-Centred Technology (RAI-HCT) team, removing references to 'diversity' and 'equity.' The RAI-HCT team conducts research into AI safety, fairness, and explainability.

Previously, the webpage included terms such as 'marginalised communities,' 'diverse,' 'underrepresented groups,' and 'equity' to describe the team’s focus. These terms have now been removed or replaced with broader language such as 'all,' 'varied,' and 'numerous.'

The changes were first noted by watchdog group The Midas Project.

The update follows a pattern of tech companies rolling back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. In early February, Google announced plans to eliminate its diversity hiring targets and review its DEI programmes.

Other tech firms have taken similar steps. Amazon and Meta have both scaled back DEI efforts in recent months, while OpenAI recently removed references to 'diversity' and 'inclusion' from its hiring practices webpage.

The trend comes as the Trump Administration continues to challenge what it calls 'illegal' diversity practices. Many of these companies, including Google, hold contracts with federal agencies.

Apple, however, has recently pushed back against a shareholder proposal seeking to end its DEI programmes.