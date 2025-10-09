Google search update leads to drop in website impressions

Google’s recent removal of the ‘num=100’ parameter is affecting Search Engine Optimisation performance data, with 87.7% of websites experiencing a drop in impressions on Google Search Console, according to an analysis of 319 properties shared by Tyler Gargula, SEO partner and software developer at LOCOMOTIVE Agency.
Key findings from Gargula’s data:
- Impressions: 87.7% of sites saw a decline.
- Query count: 77.6% of sites lost unique ranking terms.
- Keyword length: Short-tail and mid-tail keywords were most affected.
- Rank positions: Fewer queries now appear beyond page three, while more show up in the top three and on page one, indicating rankings may now better reflect true positions without distortion from the ‘num=100’ parameter.
The ‘num=100’ parameter previously allowed Google Search to display 100 results per page, a setting often used by rank trackers and SEO scrapers. Its removal has led to reduced impression counts and fewer visible queries, which may make performance reports appear weaker despite rankings staying the same.
SEO platforms like Semrush and Accuranker have addressed disruptions and are working to address the issue.
Other SEO professionals, including Brodie Clark, have observed similar trends, suggesting that data distortions linked to ‘num=100’ may have persisted for years.
Gargula also noted that the impact is widespread and more substantial than initially expected.