Google launches small business hub focused on AI tools

Google has introduced a new Small Business Hub designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) access resources, training, and tools related to digital and AI adoption.
The Small Business Essentials mini-site provides overviews of Google services such as Business Profiles, Merchant Centre tools, Google Ads, and YouTube Ads. It also includes links to AI and data tools, case studies, and guidance on how businesses can use these resources.
The company noted, “Through tools like Google Ads, Business Profile and Merchant Centre, we can bring the best of AI to support these businesses by streamlining their advertising efforts and helping them to stand out to customers.'
It added, “For businesses that can't afford huge marketing teams, technology democratises access to faster and smarter ways of working.”
According to the company, digital tools are playing an important role in business growth. The company cited internal data showing that 82% of small businesses attribute revenue growth to digital ads, while 79% said such tools help them compete with larger companies.
The new hub is intended to give SMBs simplified access to information on the company’s evolving products, with practical tips, free trials, and examples of how businesses are using AI to streamline advertising and improve customer engagement.