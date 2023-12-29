Google accused of tracking incognito users; settles $5 billion lawsuit

Google has reached an agreement to settle a significant lawsuit accusing Alphabet of monitoring the online activities of numerous individuals who believed they were privately browsing the internet.

Initially scheduled for February 5, 2024, the trial was postponed by US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, following an announcement of a preliminary settlement between Google and consumer plaintiffs. The lawsuit, originally seeking damages of at least $5 billion, is now subject to a binding agreement reached through mediation, with a formal settlement expected for court approval by February 24, 2024.

While the details of the settlement remain undisclosed, both parties have confirmed the binding nature of the agreement. The plaintiffs alleged that Google's utilization of analytics, cookies, and various apps allowed the company to track user activities, even when users opted for 'Incognito' mode in Google Chrome or 'private' browsing in other browsers. According to the plaintiffs, this tracking transformed Google into an unbridled repository of personal information, granting the company insights into users' personal interests, activities, and sensitive searches.

In August, Judge Rogers rejected Google's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, pointing out the uncertainty regarding whether Google had legally committed to refraining from collecting data in private browsing mode. The judge referenced Google's privacy policies and other company statements suggesting limitations on data collection. Initiated in 2020, the lawsuit involves a large number of Google users, with the violations dating back to June 1, 2016. Each user participating in the lawsuit sought damages of at least $5,000 for alleged breaches of federal wiretapping and California privacy laws.