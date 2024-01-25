Google transforms Chrome using an Ai-Driven update

Google's Chrome browser is delving deep into the realm of AI. Instead of simply adding a Bard sidebar to the browser, Google is introducing several features that leverage its models to enhance the user experience. These features, currently in experimental mode (accessible by enabling "Experimental AI" in settings), mark the initial steps in Chrome's AI-focused evolution.
One standout feature is the Tab Organizer, allowing users to right-click on a Chrome tab and choose "organize similar tabs." Chrome will then endeavour to create a tab group containing related content. Whether you're shopping, delving into an esoteric subject, or opening all your news tabs simultaneously, Chrome aims to keep things organized effortlessly. While Chrome's tab groups are generally useful, they do require some manual setup, and this feature automates the process.
The Chrome theme store is also undergoing an AI upgrade. Users can now select an image, style, color, and more, and Chrome will automatically generate a browser theme to match. Google employs the same text-to-image model used in Android's generative wallpapers for this feature.
Another upcoming AI addition to Chrome, set to launch next month, is the 'Help me write' feature. This functionality will be integrated into every site on the web. By right-clicking on any text box, users can select the feature, prompting Google's AI to assist in generating a first draft based on user input. Google envisions this feature as being helpful for tasks such as writing reviews, emails, or RSVPs to events.
The broader integration of AI across the web underscores Chrome's potential to serve as a robust platform for Google to incorporate its Gemini model, the Bard assistant, and other emerging AI tools. Google envisions its AI functioning not only to help users find information but also to interact with and create content. This trend is evident in features like Chrome's article summarization.
While Google may seem a bit late to the AI browser trend, Microsoft has already integrated similar features into Edge over the past year. Smaller players like Arc and Opera are also making strides in AI integrations. Although chatbots currently dominate the AI app scene, browsers offer a unique space for developers to seamlessly integrate and access various functionalities.
Google's blog post hints at more to come, including plans to integrate the new Gemini model further to enhance browsing speed and ease. While a Bard sidebar is not present yet, the future may see AI integrated into every Chrome tab.