Google updates its ad policy regarding sensitive events

Google has recently announced an update to its Sensitive Events Policy, with the aim of enhancing its ability to manage ads and content during or related to sensitive global events across various platforms.
Effective from February 2024, the updated policy aims to provide a clearer definition of what qualifies as a "sensitive event," ensuring the prohibition of exploitative or insensitive ads and content not only for ads and YouTube monetization but also across Google's publisher network.
The revised policy outlines a sensitive event as an unforeseen or unexpected situation that poses a significant risk to Google's capability to deliver high-quality, relevant information while minimizing the presence of insensitive content in prominent and monetized features. These events include those with major social, cultural, or political impact, including civil emergencies, natural disasters, public health crises, terrorism, conflict, or mass violence.
During such events, the company may take action to mitigate risks related to misinformation, fraud, and other predatory practices. The updated policy explicitly prohibits practices such as price gouging, misdirected traffic, and victim blaming during sensitive events. It is worth noting that Google has long-standing policies in place to safeguard against the exploitation of sensitive events for financial gain.
While the restrictions on ads and YouTube monetization are not entirely new, extending them to publishers reflects the company's attempts to curb exploitation. Advertisers and publishers are advised to closely monitor these evolving policies to ensure compliance. As for users, the effectiveness of these rules in preventing harmful ads during crucial moments remains to be seen.