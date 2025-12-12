Google upgrades AI try-on feature, letting shoppers use a single selfie

Google has upgraded its AI try-on tool to work with just a selfie, making virtual outfit trials easier for shoppers. The company said on Thursday that users no longer need to upload a full-body photo to see how clothes might look on them. With the help of Nano Banana, Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, a single selfie can now be turned into a full-body digital version for try-ons.

Shoppers can enter their usual size and choose from several generated images, selecting one as their default. Those who prefer can still upload a full-body picture or use preset models with different body types.

The selfie-based feature is rolling out in the U.S. Google first introduced its AI try-on tool in July, allowing people to preview outfits across Search, Google Shopping and Google Images. Users can access the feature by tapping the “try it on” icon on product listings.

The update comes as Google continues to invest heavily in virtual try-on technology. Earlier in December, the company rolled out its virtual apparel try-on tool in India. Google also added a shoppable discovery feed to Doppl, letting users browse recommendations and virtually try on new looks. Most items link directly to retailers.

The feed includes AI-generated videos of real products and curates outfit suggestions based on a user’s personal style. While some may be unsure about an AI-led browsing experience, the company appears to be betting that short-form, video-style shopping will resonate with users.





