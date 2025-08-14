Google now lets users choose Preferred Sources to search in India and U.S.

Google has introduced a new search feature called ‘Preferred Sources’ in the United States and India, allowing users to see more news from outlets they choose within the Top Stories section.

The feature enables users to select websites they regularly follow, such as local newspapers, sports blogs or other news platforms and have their articles appear more prominently in search results when they publish fresh and relevant content.

To select preferred sources, users can search for a news topic, click the icon next to Top Stories.

Then search and select their desired outlets.

And finally, refresh the results.

Once set, these sources will appear more often in Top Stories or in a separate ‘From your sources’ section. According to the company, users will still see articles from other publishers and can update their preferences at any time.

Early testing through Google’s Labs showed that over half of participants selected four or more sources, the company claimed. It also noted that users who had previously opted in through Labs will have their selections automatically carried over.

The company rolled out the feature on Thursday and will make it widely available in the coming days. Publishers can share resources with readers on how to mark their website as a preferred source through Google’s dedicated help centre.