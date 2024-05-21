GPT-4o launch boosts ChatGPT's mobile app revenue

OpenAI's latest model, GPT-4o, launched on May 13, is reportedly driving the highest mobile revenue spike the company has seen. This model, available for free on the web, handles text, speech, and video, and offers real-time responses and various voice options. Its advanced features are encouraging more users to subscribe to OpenAI's paid service, according to data from Appfigures.

While the company said GPT-4o would be free for web users, mobile users must subscribe to the $19.99 monthly plan, ChatGPT Plus, to access it. This strategy has led to increased mobile subscriptions, resulting in the biggest revenue increase on mobile devices for OpenAI.

The data notes that the ChatGPT mobile app's revenue jumped 22% and continued to rise, on the day GPT-4o launched. By Tuesday, net revenue reached $900,000, nearly double the daily average of $491,000.

Credits: Appfigures

Previously, the second-biggest revenue spike for ChatGPT was in April, but it was much smaller. From May 13 to 17, the app earned $4.2 million in net revenue from the App Store and Google Play, marking its largest revenue increase yet, as per the data. This shows strong consumer interest in new AI technology, even if it costs more than a Netflix subscription.

The majority of new revenue came from Apple's App Store (81%), with the U.S. being the top market, contributing $1.8 million. The data suggests that this revenue trend is continuing and may even be growing.