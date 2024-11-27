Group leaks access to OpenAI’s Sora video generator

A group calling itself 'Sora PR Puppets' has leaked access to OpenAI's Sora, an experimental video generation tool, in a public critique of the company’s handling of its early access artist programme. The group alleges OpenAI has engaged in unfair practices, including pressuring artists to frame the tool positively while providing insufficient compensation for their efforts.

The group created a frontend on Hugging Face that enabled users to generate 10-second videos using Sora, which remains in research preview and is not yet publicly available. OpenAI appears to have revoked access after several hours, following the leak.

In a post accompanying the leak, the group criticised OpenAI’s management of Sora's early access programme, accusing the company of prioritising public relations over genuine collaboration. “Hundreds of artists provide unpaid labour through bug testing, feedback, and experimental work,” the group wrote. They also claimed that OpenAI heavily restricts early testers, requiring all outputs to be pre-approved and limiting which creations are shared widely.

OpenAI, in response, stated that participation in the programme is voluntary and highlighted its efforts to support artists with free access, grants, and events. A spokesperson noted that the programme aims to balance creative potential with safety concerns, adding, “We believe AI can be a powerful creative tool and are committed to making Sora both useful and safe.”

Sora’s development has faced delays, with the company citing the need to address technical challenges, safety concerns, and compute scaling. Despite improvements, consistency issues and processing times have reportedly hindered the tool's readiness for broader release.

The leak and subsequent protest come as competition in the video generation space intensifies, with rivals like Runway and Stability AI making strategic partnerships to bolster their own technologies. The company is yet to announce significant collaborations in this domain, raising questions about its competitive positioning.