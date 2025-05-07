GroupM CEO confirms staff cuts in ongoing restructuring effort

GroupM, the media investment arm of WPP, is reportedly set to reduce its workforce as part of a comprehensive restructuring initiative aimed at simplifying operations and enhancing agility, according to an internal memo confirmed by Ad Age.

Global CEO Brian Lesser, who returned to lead GroupM in September 2024, outlined the staff reductions as a necessary step in the company's transformation strategy. The initiative focuses on centralising leadership, consolidating agency brands, and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver more integrated and efficient services to clients.

"We are building something extraordinary: seamless global solutions that unlock unprecedented value for our clients and partners," Lesser reportredly stated in the memo. He emphasised that the restructuring aims to unify GroupM's operations and foster innovation across the organisation.

As part of the overhaul, GroupM has eliminated global CEO positions across its major agencies—EssenceMediacom, Mindshare, and Wavemaker, shifting towards a more centralised leadership model. Key appointments include Emily Del Greco as Global Chief Operating Officer, Adam Gerhart as Global Chief Client Officer, Toby Jenner as Global Chief Business Officer, and Mark Patterson as Global President of Markets and Business Operations.

The restructuring aligns with GroupM's strategic pivot from traditional identity-based solutions to AI-driven connectivity. Lesser has highlighted the importance of connecting data across various platforms and partners to create predictive models and drive performance. The company is investing in its AI-powered platforms, WPP Open and Media Studio, aiming for full adoption across its client base.

While specific details regarding the scale and timeline of the workforce reductions have not been disclosed, the move underscores GroupM's commitment to evolving its business model in response to the rapidly changing media landscape.