Havas Creative India bags Eastman Auto & Power's creative AOR mandate

Havas Creative India has been appointed as the creative agency for Eastman Auto & Power Ltd, a brand in Last Mile E-Mobility Solutions, Continued Energy Solutions and Solar Rooftop Solutions. The appointment comes after a multi-agency pitch, positioning Havas as the strategic partner to help Eastman strengthen its brand presence and expand its visibility in the Indian market.
As part of the mandate, Havas Creative India will oversee Eastman’s brand communication strategy from its Gurugram office. This strategic partnership aims to position Eastman as a transformative force in the global energy space, with an increasing focus on solar energy solutions.
The agency will also handle the media strategy for Eastman Auto & Power Ltd., ensuring a data-driven approach to expanding brand reach and engagement across key markets. By leveraging data insights, Havas Media will optimize media planning and execution to deliver measurable impact and enhance brand visibility.
Sudham Ravinutala, Chief Marketing Officer at Eastman Auto & Power Ltd., said, "In a series of impressive presentations, Havas emerged as the clear choice due to their bold, insightful, and value-driven approach. They looked beyond conventional creative strategies, deeply connecting with our brand’s core values and vision. With Havas, we have found a partner who not only understands our direction but is uniquely equipped to bring our journey to life in a way that resonates with our audience."
Kundan Joshee, Managing Director, Havas Creative India said, “The Last mile e-mobility and solar rooftop solutions space holds immense potential and presents a very exciting opportunity to us. Our partnership will be aimed at delivering differentiated, meaningful work that resonates and aligns perfectly with the ambitions of a rapidly transforming, dynamic India. We look forward to creating platform-agnostic, relevant stories for Eastman Auto and Power that not just drive engagement but also make a tangible impact, helping us build a forward-thinking future, moving the needle on both brand and business.”