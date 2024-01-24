Advertisment
#News

H&M pulls down a controversial ad after claims of 'sexualising kids'

H&M has pulled down a controversial back-to-school ad, criticized for inappropriate sexualization of children The ad portrayed two young girls with the slogan 'Make those heads turn in H&M’s Back to School fashion.'

Social Samosa
Jan 24, 2024 15:46 IST
H&M, the Swedish fashion giant, has withdrawn a controversial advertisement for school uniforms following accusations of sexualizing young children with a 'highly inappropriate' caption. The ad featured an image of two primary school-aged girls in pinafore dresses with the caption: 'Make those heads turn in H&M’s Back to School fashion'. 



hm

 

Social media users strongly criticized the ad, with one person exclaiming, "What the hell is going on? This is sickening, sexualizing kids." Some even demanded the ad's removal and an investigation into its approval process.

In light of the substantial social media backlash, where users voiced concerns and labelled the ad as 'H&M sexualizing children' and 'inappropriate,' the retailer removed the ad and issued an apology. Addressing the criticism, H&M expressed regret, stating, “We are deeply sorry for the offence this has caused and will look into how we present campaigns going forward.”

Previously the brand landed itself in a controversy. In 2018, the fashion brand came under fire for being racist in an ad campaign. The photo on the company's online website featured a black child wearing a green hoodie with the inscription 'coolest monkey in the jungle'. Following public rage on social media, the brand issued a public apology 
