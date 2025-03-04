Advertisment
HOWL Digital bags extended digital marketing mandate for Schindler India

As part of this mandate, the agency is set to increase the lead inflow this year by  leveraging cross-platform marketing and maximising the potential of existing data. 

Social Samosa
HOWL Digital, the digital marketing agency announced that it has been awarded the extended digital marketing mandate for Schindler India, the Swiss lift maker. 

Entering the fourth year of partnership, this collaboration aims to drive conversations on urban  mobility and the lift maker's role in India’s rapidly evolving infrastructure landscape. The mandate encompasses digital transformation, public relations, customer retention, and relationship management, enabling the company to achieve its 360-degree  operational and business goals for 2025. 

"Our commitment to the Schindler marketing mandate has always been to raise the bar and set  new benchmarks for the brand. Over the past year, we’ve embraced a variety of digital initiatives  that have led to valuable insights and unlocked growth opportunities. Whether it’s leveraging Meta  for lead generation or increasing brand visibility on YouTube through simple but effective elevator  activations, we’ve learned that being bold with the right intent can drive success in unexpected  places.  

In 2025, we want to push the boundaries of our partnership with Schindler through data and tech.  Our aim is to digitally transform the marketing and sales process, building seamless automation  from lead generation to sales closures in the Schindler ecosystem. We want to become the  benchmark for all other countries to follow” said Nabeel Merchant, Chief Executive Officer, HOWL  Digital. 

Through this partnership, Schindler and HOWL aim to humanise the brand and spark meaningful  conversations around urban mobility

 

