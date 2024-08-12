Indian Government to develop a unified system for misleading ad complaints

The Indian government is planning to introduce a unified system for managing consumer complaints related to misleading advertisements, according to a Mint report.

At present, complaints are directed to Broadcast Seva, the Press Council of India, and the National Consumer Helpline. The goal is to streamline the process and reduce delays and inconsistencies, as multiple platforms often lead to inefficient handling of grievances, a source told Mint on the condition of anonymity.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court sharply criticised consumer goods company Patanjali for its misleading advertisements, leading the court to require advertisers to provide a self-declaration certificate before releasing their ads.

The government plans to present its proposal for a unified mechanism to the Supreme Court this week through the Information & Broadcasting and Consumer Affairs ministries. This move is expected to be part of their response to the court's reprimand last month for failing to register enough complaints regarding misleading health claims by companies.

A single data centre to collect and manage all complaints about misleading advertisements will ensure more efficient and seamless handling of issues, a second source told Mint.

As reported by Mint, the three meetings held with stakeholders summarise all feasible suggestions for submission which will prevent the need for repeated engagement between stakeholders and the government to address any violations.