Instagram officially adds comments to stories

Instagram has added a new feature which will allow followers to comment on each other’s stories, aiming to boost user interaction and create a more community-focused experience. Similar to live streaming, users can engage in larger discussions.
It was spotted by several users including marketing strategist Taylor Loren during the initial rollout earlier this week. Social Samosa reported the development last week.
A screenshot of the feature was also uploaded by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the company’s channel. Creators maintain control over their content, with the option to disable Stories comments if they prefer to preserve the presentation integrity of their posts
Instagram's Adam Mosseri noted that stories are one of the most popular features of the app, more widely used when compared to posting content to the main feed. Private messaging is also favoured by users who prefer engaging in closed groups with friends.
The addition of public comments to stories is an attempt at increasing the platform engagement. Earlier a feature to add music to profiles and a 'Reveal' feature, was added to the social media platform.
