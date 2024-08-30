Instagram is rolling out a new feature which will enable users to comment on stories and it will be visible to all the viewers of the story. This update aims to boost interactions on the platform, countering the trend of moving to private DMSs. The comments appear along the bottom of the frame, above the function controls and viewer details ensuring they are not intrusive.
The feature is part of Instagram's broader attempt to increase engagement, especially as more users shift activity to stories and DMs rather than the main feed. Instagram has been focusing on tools to foster engagement, such as the notes feature which allows users to leave conversation prompts at the top of their inbox.
The notes feature gained huge popularity among teens who create notes at 10 times the rate of non-teens, making it a key focus feature for Instagram to retain this age group.
Instagram has expanded its successful Notes feature to profiles, Reels, and feed posts, introducing enhancements to foster greater interaction. This move aims to encourage more user engagement across different parts of the platform. In line with this effort, Instagram has also introduced the ability to comment on Stories, a feature designed to prompt discussions and engagement based on the content shared in Stories. This addition follows the same principle as Notes, providing another way for users to connect through the app.
Creators maintain control over their content, with the option to disable Stories comments if they prefer to preserve the presentation integrity of their posts. However, enabling comments on Stories could potentially boost a creator's reach by increasing engagement, which Instagram hopes will lead to stronger connections within the platform’s network.
Instagram introduces comments on stories
