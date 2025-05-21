Instagram adds cropping tools & video quality guidance to Edits app

Instagram has introduced new functionality to its standalone video creation tool, Edits, as the platform continues to refine the app with updates.
The latest rollout includes enhanced cropping controls, allowing users to trim and adjust video content using a broader range of aspect ratios and framing tools. The update is aimed at improving flexibility for creators looking to tailor videos for different formats and platforms.
In addition to the new cropping feature, Instagram has shared guidance on how to optimise video quality using Edits. Product lead Tom Bender outlined several technical recommendations for creators, including ideal resolution settings, frame rates, and dynamic range options.
According to Bender, Edits currently supports HD (1080x1920), 2K (1440x2560), and 4K (2160x3840) resolutions. He advised that filming and exporting in 2K is optimal for most use cases, with 4K best reserved for archival content due to longer processing times and negligible visual differences for Instagram audiences.
For frame rates, Edits supports 24, 30 and 60 frames per second. Bender noted that each delivers a distinct visual feel, with 24fps offering a cinematic blur, 30fps serving as the standard video default, and 60fps providing a smooth, hyper-real aesthetic often seen in reality television.
The app also supports both standard dynamic range (SDR) and high dynamic range (HDR), with Bender encouraging creators to experiment with both formats to determine which best suits their content style.
Finally, Instagram recommends using the integrated 'Share to Instagram' button after exporting from Edits, as the platform can optimise the publishing process to preserve higher visual quality and reduce compression.
Edits, which is still in development, remains available for download on iOS and Android, with further updates expected in the coming weeks.