Instagram is rolling out enhanced comment filtering tools to a broader set of users, with creators who have over 100,000 followers now gaining access to new sorting and moderation features.
According to an update shared on the Instagram Creators broadcast channel, the newly available filters allow eligible creators to sort comments on their posts using criteria such as 'Top comments,' 'Newest first,' and 'Follower count.' The 'Top comments' filter highlights replies based on engagement, while the “Follower count” option allows users to prioritise feedback from commenters with larger audiences.
In addition to the new sorting filters, all Instagram creators, including those with fewer followers, can continue to use existing tools to view comments specifically from verified accounts, subscribers, or people they follow.
The update is intended to support creators in managing high volumes of engagement, helping them focus on high-impact interactions and potentially improve visibility and community engagement. Instagram has not indicated whether the features will be made available to users with smaller followings in the future.
Instagram adds new comment filters for creators with over 100K followers
